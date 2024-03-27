Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC decreased its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 90,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $4,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Kroger by 12.2% in the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Kroger by 2.7% in the second quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 7,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in Kroger by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 17,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 1.9% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 3.4% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:KR traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $56.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,147,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,025,653. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $40.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.41. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $42.10 and a 1-year high of $57.26.

Kroger Announces Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. Kroger had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 31.44%. The company had revenue of $37.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Kroger’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on KR. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Kroger from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Kroger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kroger from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.45.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

