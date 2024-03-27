Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 36.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,102 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,621 shares during the quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $4,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CHKP. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 483.7% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CHKP. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. William Blair raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.70.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of CHKP stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $163.77. 186,546 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 749,816. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $161.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.74. The company has a market cap of $19.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.61. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $117.18 and a 12 month high of $168.82.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $663.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.09 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.80% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.