Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,645 shares during the quarter. Casey’s General Stores makes up about 4.5% of Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC owned 0.21% of Casey’s General Stores worth $21,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,734,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,324,000 after purchasing an additional 25,687 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,324,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,864,000 after acquiring an additional 37,234 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 7.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,585,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,458,000 after acquiring an additional 113,437 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 4.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,432,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,189,000 after acquiring an additional 60,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 4.3% in the first quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,023,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,582,000 after acquiring an additional 42,589 shares during the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mike Spanos bought 725 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $275.43 per share, with a total value of $199,686.75. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,295.13. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Up 0.0 %

CASY stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $316.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,550. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.49 and a twelve month high of $324.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $292.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $281.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.83.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.13. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 12.88 EPS for the current year.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CASY shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $312.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $291.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $345.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.00.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

See Also

