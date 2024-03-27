Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report) by 64.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Mercury Systems by 25.6% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,749,562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376,905 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Mercury Systems by 0.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,793,631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,402,000 after acquiring an additional 15,536 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 8.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,615,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,296,000 after buying an additional 429,532 shares in the last quarter. JANA Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $174,518,000. Finally, Jana Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 120.5% in the second quarter. Jana Partners LLC now owns 4,394,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,011,000 after buying an additional 2,401,242 shares in the last quarter. 95.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MRCY shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Mercury Systems from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Mercury Systems from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial lowered Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.88.

NASDAQ MRCY traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.79. 114,975 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 592,107. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.31 and a 52-week high of $52.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.19 and a beta of 0.70.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.48). Mercury Systems had a negative return on equity of 2.62% and a negative net margin of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $197.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.41 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Stephanie Georges sold 1,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total transaction of $41,664.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,092.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Stephanie Georges sold 1,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total transaction of $41,664.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,092.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry R. Nearhos acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.15 per share, with a total value of $95,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,025. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 14,133 shares of company stock valued at $398,311 and sold 3,510 shares valued at $103,685. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

