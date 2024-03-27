Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Invests $7.13 Million in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 48,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,133,000. Middleby comprises about 1.5% of Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MIDD. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in Middleby by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,782,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $701,230,000 after buying an additional 246,174 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Middleby by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,171,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $290,756,000 after purchasing an additional 407,150 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Middleby by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,826,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,359,000 after purchasing an additional 94,230 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Middleby by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,696,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,621,000 after purchasing an additional 198,859 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Middleby by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,155,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,745,000 after purchasing an additional 90,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Middleby

In other news, Director Cathy L. Mccarthy sold 1,000 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.12, for a total transaction of $153,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,519.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 350 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.47, for a total transaction of $53,014.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $955,169.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Cathy L. Mccarthy sold 1,000 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.12, for a total value of $153,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,971 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,519.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on MIDD shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Middleby from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Middleby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Middleby from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Middleby has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.38.

Middleby Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of MIDD traded up $2.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $158.15. The stock had a trading volume of 76,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,585. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.41. The Middleby Co. has a 12 month low of $109.59 and a 12 month high of $158.84. The company has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 1.56.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.21. Middleby had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Middleby Co. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Middleby Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, markets, manufactures, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, IoT solutions, and controls development and manufacturing.

Further Reading

