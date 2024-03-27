Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) by 30.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,050 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 68,258 shares during the period. Prosperity Bancshares makes up approximately 2.3% of Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $10,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PB. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 25.1% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 3.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 17.7% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,290 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 38,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,229 shares of the bank’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Up 1.8 %

Prosperity Bancshares stock traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.90. The stock had a trading volume of 147,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,928. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.60 and a 52-week high of $68.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.28 and a 200 day moving average of $60.50.

Prosperity Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Prosperity Bancshares ( NYSE:PB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $413.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.34 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 26.24% and a return on equity of 6.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PB has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays began coverage on Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.79.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.