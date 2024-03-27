Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Sells 1,920 Shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 250,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,920 shares during the quarter. Black Hills accounts for 2.8% of Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Black Hills worth $13,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BKH. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Black Hills by 640.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 256,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,840,000 after acquiring an additional 221,898 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Black Hills by 162.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 9,196 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Black Hills by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc increased its holdings in Black Hills by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 91,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,945,000 after acquiring an additional 8,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Black Hills by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

BKH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Black Hills from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Black Hills from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Black Hills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.80.

NYSE BKH traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.84. The company had a trading volume of 138,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,393. Black Hills Co. has a 52 week low of $46.43 and a 52 week high of $66.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.64.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $591.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.67 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 11.25%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Black Hills Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.33%.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

