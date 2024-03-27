Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Sells 5,100 Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Free Report) by 22.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,625 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 40.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,330 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 10,498 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 438,865 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $8,672,000 after purchasing an additional 30,089 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 79,770 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after buying an additional 21,916 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 324,332 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $6,413,000 after buying an additional 54,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 119,376 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 6,771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

Insider Transactions at Levi Strauss & Co.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, EVP Tracy Layney sold 15,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total transaction of $270,515.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,785.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Tracy Layney sold 15,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total transaction of $270,515.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,785.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Margaret E. Haas sold 9,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $170,410.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 58,875 shares of company stock worth $1,045,240. Company insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. Trading Up 2.1 %

Levi Strauss & Co. stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.20. 893,629 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,814,791. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52-week low of $12.41 and a 52-week high of $19.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.75.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The blue-jean maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 4.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.10.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewears, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related accessories under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, Denizen, and Beyond Yoga brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.