Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNM. Norges Bank bought a new position in Core & Main in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,023,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Core & Main by 423.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,526,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,853,438 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Core & Main by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,865,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,926,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660,097 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Core & Main in the 4th quarter valued at $91,771,000. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG bought a new stake in Core & Main in the 1st quarter valued at $51,950,000. Institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Jeffrey D. Giles sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total value of $1,625,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,217 shares in the company, valued at $333,938.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP John Weldon Stephens sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $55,022.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,468 shares in the company, valued at $173,469.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey D. Giles sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total transaction of $1,625,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,938.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,334,043 shares of company stock worth $1,836,262,410. Company insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on CNM. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $42.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $48.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Core & Main from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Core & Main from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Core & Main from $49.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Core & Main has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Core & Main Stock Performance

Shares of CNM stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $56.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,466,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,113,219. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.44 and a 200 day moving average of $38.34. The stock has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Core & Main, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.32 and a 12-month high of $58.26.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Core & Main Company Profile

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter sets, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

