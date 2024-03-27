Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 1,700.0% from the February 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Huntington Bancshares Price Performance
Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.49. 3,430 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,912. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.89. Huntington Bancshares has a 12 month low of $16.28 and a 12 month high of $23.16.
Huntington Bancshares Company Profile
