Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 1,700.0% from the February 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.49. 3,430 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,912. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.89. Huntington Bancshares has a 12 month low of $16.28 and a 12 month high of $23.16.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

