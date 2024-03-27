i-80 Gold Corp. (TSE:IAU) Director John A. Begeman Sells 25,000 Shares

i-80 Gold Corp. (TSE:IAU – Get Free Report) Director John A. Begeman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.75, for a total value of C$43,750.00.

John A. Begeman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get i-80 Gold alerts:

On Tuesday, March 19th, John A. Begeman sold 20,000 shares of i-80 Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.86, for a total transaction of C$37,200.00.

i-80 Gold Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of TSE:IAU traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$1.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 496,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,266. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.29, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.94 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.06. i-80 Gold Corp. has a 52 week low of C$1.68 and a 52 week high of C$3.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$541.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 1.88.

About i-80 Gold

i-80 Gold Corp., a mining company, explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, and polymetallic deposits in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the McCoy-Cove gold properties located in Lander County, Nevada; the Granite Creek gold project located in Humboldt County, Nevada; the Lone Tree and Buffalo Mountain gold deposits located in Humboldt County, Nevada; and the Ruby Hill mine in Eureka County, Nevada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for i-80 Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i-80 Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.