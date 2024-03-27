IFG Advisory LLC Acquires 8,815 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 35.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,479 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,815 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $3,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter worth $374,403,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,285,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,422,987,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719,637 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter worth $223,373,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 107.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,544,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 66,732.0% in the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,794,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791,755 shares in the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MBS ETF stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,143,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,648,696. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.98. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $85.28 and a 12 month high of $96.07.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.2921 dividend. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

