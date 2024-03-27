IFG Advisory LLC Boosts Holdings in Cambria Global Value ETF (BATS:GVAL)

IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cambria Global Value ETF (BATS:GVAL – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,467 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC owned approximately 1.72% of Cambria Global Value ETF worth $2,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cambria Global Value ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. acquired a new stake in Cambria Global Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $383,000. Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new stake in Cambria Global Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,005,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Cambria Global Value ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cambria Global Value ETF by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares in the last quarter.

Cambria Global Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Cambria Global Value ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,315 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.72 and a 200-day moving average of $20.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.25 million, a PE ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.94.

About Cambria Global Value ETF

The Cambria Global Value ETF (GVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to select the top 25% of countries from a list of 45 developed and emerging economies, then selects approximately 100 securities from those countries. GVAL was launched on Mar 12, 2014 and is managed by Cambria.

