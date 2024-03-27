IFG Advisory LLC Buys 1,189 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,873 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.4% in the second quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 13,401 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.3% in the third quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 14,831 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.9% in the third quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 20,996 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.4% in the third quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,950 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 24,693 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.73. 2,906,869 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,719,006. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.99. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.56 and a 52-week high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 47.42%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $697,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 328,491 shares in the company, valued at $16,424,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $150,130.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,579,865.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $697,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 328,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,424,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,441 shares of company stock worth $972,080 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Melius cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.42.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

