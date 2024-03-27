IFG Advisory LLC Buys 228 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,739 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $2,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 11.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 13.0% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 504 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,346 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BDX shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $301.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.17.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BDX traded up $3.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $245.42. 122,123 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,469,182. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $229.85 and a 52 week high of $287.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $238.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.22.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.29. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.98 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.94 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total value of $67,197.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,348.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

