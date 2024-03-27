IFG Advisory LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

IFG Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 242.1% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 65 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 462.5% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 90 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at about $46,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY traded up $5.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $550.51. The stock had a trading volume of 381,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,199. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $519.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $486.67. The stock has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $424.22 and a fifty-two week high of $551.25.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.