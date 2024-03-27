IFG Advisory LLC Grows Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.8% of IFG Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

IVV traded up $1.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $522.45. 1,988,332 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,805,593. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $395.40 and a 12-month high of $526.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $503.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $468.96.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

