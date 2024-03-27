IFG Advisory LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 74,751 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 1.7% in the second quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 53,491 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Comcast in the third quarter valued at $8,868,000. CIC Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 42.8% during the third quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the third quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Camarda Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the second quarter worth $1,381,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Performance

CMCSA stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.82. The stock had a trading volume of 3,141,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,086,057. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.98. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $36.35 and a 52 week high of $47.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $31.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.41 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.66%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.68.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Comcast

Insider Buying and Selling at Comcast

In related news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $5,289,928.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.