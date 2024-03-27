IFG Advisory LLC Has $2.03 Million Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 528.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,598 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $2,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 6,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 6,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at $1,595,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 4,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 59,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,437,000 after buying an additional 12,694 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Johnson Controls International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Mizuho lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.58.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

NYSE JCI traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $64.42. The company had a trading volume of 589,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,803,376. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $47.90 and a 52 week high of $70.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.24.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.94 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Articles

