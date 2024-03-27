IFG Advisory LLC Purchases 1,570 Shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV)

IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 52,958 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF were worth $3,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 29.3% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the second quarter valued at about $764,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,874,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,852,000 after purchasing an additional 46,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF stock traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $61.93. The stock had a trading volume of 65,740 shares. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a 1 year low of $51.23 and a 1 year high of $58.30. The company has a market cap of $847.82 million, a P/E ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.16.

The ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (SMDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks with a 10-year record of increasing dividends. Stocks are equally weighted. SMDV was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

