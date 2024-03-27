IFG Advisory LLC Sells 752 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

IFG Advisory LLC reduced its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 752 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $2,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.44. 237,906 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 817,926. The stock has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.43. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 12 month low of $42.42 and a 12 month high of $55.97.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Cuts Dividend

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2238 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

