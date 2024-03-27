IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Trading Down 6.7%

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 6.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.57 and last traded at $9.60. Approximately 97,494 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 286,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.29.

IGMS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised IGM Biosciences from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. HC Wainwright cut shares of IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.80.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.56.

In related news, CEO Fred Schwarzer sold 4,765 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total transaction of $47,078.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,181,830.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Misbah Tahir sold 2,897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total value of $28,622.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,961 shares in the company, valued at $918,454.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fred Schwarzer sold 4,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total transaction of $47,078.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,833 shares in the company, valued at $2,181,830.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,191 shares of company stock worth $80,927 in the last three months. Insiders own 56.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 127.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,040,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,647,000 after acquiring an additional 583,516 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,260,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,091,000 after purchasing an additional 17,307 shares during the period. Exome Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,127,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in IGM Biosciences by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 14,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in IGM Biosciences by 234.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 17,233 shares during the last quarter. 42.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It develops Aplitabart, a Death Receptor 5 Agonist IgM antibody for the treatment of colorectal cancer; imvotamab, a CD20 x CD3 bispecific IgM antibody to treat myositis, as well as for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and rheumatoid arthritis that is Phase Ib clinical trial; and IGM-2644, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM antibody targeting CD38 and CD3 proteins for the treatment of autoimmune diseases.

