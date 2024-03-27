ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Stock Price Down 5.1%

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) dropped 5.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.52 and last traded at $5.76. Approximately 2,008,120 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 3,978,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on ImmunityBio from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday.

Get ImmunityBio alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ImmunityBio

ImmunityBio Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ImmunityBio

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.59.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBRX. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 9.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 188,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 15,900 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 28.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 7,377 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 3.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 493,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after buying an additional 16,672 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 19.7% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 201,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 33,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 8.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,760,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,925,000 after buying an additional 544,929 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.58% of the company’s stock.

About ImmunityBio

(Get Free Report)

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies and vaccines that complement, harness, and amplify the immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases in the United States and Europe. It offers immunotherapy and cell therapy platforms, including antibody cytokine fusion protein N-803, vaccine technologies, toll-Like receptor activating adjuvants, natural killer cells, and damage-associated molecular patterns inducers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunityBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunityBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.