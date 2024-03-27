Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Impac Mortgage Trading Up 29.2 %
NYSE IMH opened at $0.03 on Monday. Impac Mortgage has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.04.
About Impac Mortgage
