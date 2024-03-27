Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,700 shares, an increase of 585.2% from the February 29th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 858,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Impala Platinum Stock Performance
Shares of IMPUY stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.15. The stock had a trading volume of 177,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,907. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Impala Platinum has a one year low of $3.09 and a one year high of $10.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.22.
About Impala Platinum
