Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,700 shares, an increase of 585.2% from the February 29th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 858,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Impala Platinum Stock Performance

Shares of IMPUY stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.15. The stock had a trading volume of 177,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,907. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Impala Platinum has a one year low of $3.09 and a one year high of $10.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.22.

Get Impala Platinum alerts:

About Impala Platinum

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited engages in the mining, processing, concentrating, refining, and sale of platinum group metals (PGMs) and associated base metals. The company produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, nickel, and by-products, as well as ruthenium, iridium, and gold. It has operations on the PGM-bearing orebodies, including the Bushveld Complex located in South Africa; and the Great Dyke situated in Zimbabwe, as well as the Canadian Shield.

Receive News & Ratings for Impala Platinum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impala Platinum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.