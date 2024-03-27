Informatica (NYSE:INFA) Sets New 12-Month High at $36.84

Shares of Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $36.84 and last traded at $36.84, with a volume of 289 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on INFA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Informatica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Informatica from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Informatica from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Informatica from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Informatica from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.63.

Informatica Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Informatica had a negative net margin of 7.85% and a positive return on equity of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $445.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.51 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Informatica Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Informatica

In other news, CEO Amit Walia sold 85,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total transaction of $2,935,903.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,537,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,647,149.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Amit Walia sold 85,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total transaction of $2,935,903.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,537,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,647,149.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John Arthur Schweitzer sold 65,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $2,105,316.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 496,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,919,202.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,683 shares of company stock worth $5,564,047 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 53.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Informatica

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INFA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Informatica by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Informatica by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Informatica by 1,144.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 21,501 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Informatica during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Informatica during the 1st quarter valued at $304,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

About Informatica

Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.

