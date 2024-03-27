Information Services (TSE:ISV) Hits New 52-Week High at $27.78

Information Services Co. (TSE:ISV – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$27.78 and last traded at C$27.78, with a volume of 6607 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$27.16.
ISV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Information Services from C$27.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Information Services from C$24.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Information Services from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is 66.19%.
Information Services Corporation provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land survey services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.
