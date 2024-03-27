ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Sets New 1-Year High at $15.98

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.98 and last traded at $15.96, with a volume of 903136 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.85.

ING Groep Stock Up 1.1 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.91. The company has a market cap of $59.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. ING Groep had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 13.36%. Equities analysts predict that ING Groep will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

ING Groep Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a $0.697 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.8%. This is an increase from ING Groep’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.43. ING Groep’s payout ratio is presently 29.41%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in ING Groep by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 202,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 29,528 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in ING Groep by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in ING Groep by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in ING Groep by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in ING Groep by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 183,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 8,764 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

