Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.78

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.78 per share on Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th.

Ingredion has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Ingredion has a payout ratio of 30.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Ingredion to earn $10.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.4%.

NYSE INGR opened at $117.53 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.56. Ingredion has a 52 week low of $89.54 and a 52 week high of $118.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.81.

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.10. Ingredion had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Ingredion will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 54,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.24, for a total transaction of $6,399,076.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,246 shares in the company, valued at $11,635,601.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 54,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.24, for a total value of $6,399,076.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,635,601.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.08, for a total transaction of $272,624.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,333,407.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,921 shares of company stock worth $6,903,037 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Ingredion in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ingredion during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Ingredion by 68.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Ingredion during the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ingredion by 571.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INGR. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ingredion from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.67.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

