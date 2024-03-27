InnovAge (NASDAQ:INNV) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Shares of InnovAge Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:INNV – Get Free Report) rose 6.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.97 and last traded at $4.97. Approximately 2,216 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 22,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INNV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of InnovAge from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of InnovAge from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.

InnovAge Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.61.

InnovAge (NASDAQ:INNV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $188.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.51 million. InnovAge had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a negative return on equity of 10.53%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that InnovAge Holding Corp. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InnovAge

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INNV. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in InnovAge by 386.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,034 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of InnovAge by 10.5% during the third quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 303,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after buying an additional 28,890 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of InnovAge by 5.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 149,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 7,387 shares during the period. Kent Lake Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of InnovAge by 20.5% during the third quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 1,402,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,400,000 after buying an additional 238,551 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of InnovAge by 690.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 22,674 shares during the period. 12.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About InnovAge

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. The company manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. It also offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

