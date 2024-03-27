Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Hits New 12-Month High at $105.58

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $105.58 and last traded at $105.49, with a volume of 278530 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $102.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IIPR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. TheStreet upgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Innovative Industrial Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.67.

Innovative Industrial Properties Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.98 and a 200 day moving average of $87.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 14.22 and a quick ratio of 14.22.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $79.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.55 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 53.50%. On average, analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

Innovative Industrial Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.82 per share. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.17%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innovative Industrial Properties

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,116,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,468,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,124,000 after acquiring an additional 189,733 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,989,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,386,000 after acquiring an additional 179,840 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,952,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,003,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,341,000 after acquiring an additional 100,973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Further Reading

