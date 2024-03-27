Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY) is Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May accounts for approximately 2.5% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.54% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May worth $3,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PMAY. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 85.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 10,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 76,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $772,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May during the 4th quarter valued at $533,000.

BATS:PMAY opened at $32.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.12 and a 200-day moving average of $30.98. The stock has a market cap of $595.18 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.45.

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (PMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

