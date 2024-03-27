Insider Buying: The Artisanal Spirits Company plc (LON:ART) Insider Purchases 7,461 Shares of Stock

The Artisanal Spirits Company plc (LON:ART – Get Free Report) insider Andrew William Dane purchased 7,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 47 ($0.59) per share, for a total transaction of £3,506.67 ($4,431.53).

Artisanal Spirits Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of ART traded up GBX 1.78 ($0.02) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 46.28 ($0.58). 47,210 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,920. The Artisanal Spirits Company plc has a 52 week low of GBX 39.75 ($0.50) and a 52 week high of GBX 105 ($1.33). The company has a current ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 46.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 56.57. The company has a market capitalization of £32.65 million, a P/E ratio of -741.67 and a beta of -0.16.

About Artisanal Spirits

Read More

The Artisanal Spirits Company plc curates and sells premium single cask scotch malt whisky and other spirits to its members in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company creates small batches of blended malt whiskies, grain whiskies, rum, and gin under the J.G. Thomson brand. It sells its products online under The Scotch Malt Whisky Society brand name.

