Insider Selling: Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Inc. (CVE:DWS) Insider Sells 1,788,500 Shares of Stock

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Inc. (CVE:DWS – Get Free Report) insider Oakwest Corporation Limited sold 1,788,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.21, for a total value of C$376,658.10.

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Trading Down 6.7 %

Shares of CVE DWS traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$0.21. 2,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,229. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.94. Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.19 and a 1 year high of C$0.65.

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits (CVE:DWS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C($0.14) EPS for the quarter. Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits had a negative return on equity of 59.71% and a negative net margin of 49.58%. The business had revenue of C$7.32 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Inc. will post 0.0061162 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Inc produces, markets, and sells wines in Canada, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Manufactured Wines and Agency. It produces vintner quality alliance wines under the 20 Bees, Creekside, EastDell, Lakeview Cellars, Mindful, Queenston Mile, Shiny Apple Cider, Fresh, Proud Pour, Red Tractor, Seasons, Serenity, Persona, and Backyard Vineyards brand names.

