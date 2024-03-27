Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Sunday.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Insperity from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $115.00.

Get Insperity alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on NSP

Insperity Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:NSP opened at $105.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. Insperity has a 1-year low of $90.80 and a 1-year high of $131.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.25.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.08. Insperity had a return on equity of 153.34% and a net margin of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Insperity will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insperity Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.12%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insperity

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Insperity by 129.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 724,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,714,000 after acquiring an additional 409,174 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Insperity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,048,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Insperity in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,529,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Insperity by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,210,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $493,534,000 after acquiring an additional 224,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Insperity in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $257,100,000. 93.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insperity Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.