Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Receives $271.29 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $271.29.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Inspire Medical Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock opened at $208.37 on Wednesday. Inspire Medical Systems has a 52-week low of $123.27 and a 52-week high of $330.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -281.58 and a beta of 1.35.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $192.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.75 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 3.93% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Inspire Medical Systems

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.05, for a total value of $109,719.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,744 shares in the company, valued at $1,929,799.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Inspire Medical Systems news, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.05, for a total value of $109,719.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,744 shares in the company, valued at $1,929,799.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO John Rondoni sold 4,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.40, for a total value of $852,832.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 11,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,190,888. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,785 shares of company stock worth $3,893,794. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inspire Medical Systems

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INSP. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 130.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,471,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,510 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 6,846.9% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,229,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,175 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,430,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,959,000 after purchasing an additional 453,294 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 105.2% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 742,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,954,000 after purchasing an additional 380,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 648.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 304,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,023,000 after purchasing an additional 264,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.