Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$236.40.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$225.00 to C$250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$252.00 to C$256.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$230.00 to C$240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$225.00 to C$235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$228.00 to C$229.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

IFC opened at C$220.69 on Friday. Intact Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$188.22 and a fifty-two week high of C$237.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.90, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$218.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$207.96. The company has a market capitalization of C$39.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.54.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C$3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.44 by C$0.03. Intact Financial had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The firm had revenue of C$6.53 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Intact Financial will post 14.466881 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is a boost from Intact Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Intact Financial’s payout ratio is currently 69.14%.

In other Intact Financial news, Senior Officer Benoit Morissette sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$226.23, for a total transaction of C$1,583,589.00. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers insurance, such as personal auto which provides coverage from accidents, third party liability, and physical damage; personal property which provides protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damages, other damages, and personal liability; and commercial line and specialty line insurance which provides commercial auto, property, and liability coverages.

