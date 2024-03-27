Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Sets New 12-Month Low at $33.36

Shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $33.36 and last traded at $33.38, with a volume of 211623 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IART has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Integra LifeSciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.66, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.13.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The life sciences company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.01). Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $397.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 24.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,457 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 7,971 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 33.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,096 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after buying an additional 11,796 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,696 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after buying an additional 2,546 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 8.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,012 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after buying an additional 2,969 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 6.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 40,207 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after buying an additional 2,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

About Integra LifeSciences

(Get Free Report)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.