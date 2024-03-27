International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) PT Raised to $96.00 at Morgan Stanley

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $96.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.73% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IFF. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.29.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Up 4.6 %

NYSE IFF traded up $3.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,946,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,223,191. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.38. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 1 year low of $62.11 and a 1 year high of $97.49. The stock has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a PE ratio of -8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.22.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 22.36% and a positive return on equity of 5.09%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of International Flavors & Fragrances

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winder Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the third quarter worth approximately $1,728,544,000. Dodge & Cox acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,250,236,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 8.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,567,213 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,171,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,222 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,772,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $814,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 16.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,672,776 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $388,358,000 after purchasing an additional 795,797 shares during the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

