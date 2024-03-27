International Paper (NYSE:IP) Stock Position Increased by Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 698 shares during the quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 2,281.8% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Stock Performance

IP opened at $38.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a PE ratio of 46.59 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.94 and a 200-day moving average of $35.41. International Paper has a 52-week low of $29.00 and a 52-week high of $41.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.67.

International Paper Announces Dividend

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. International Paper had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 1.52%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that International Paper will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 225.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IP shares. Argus lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on International Paper from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America raised International Paper from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup raised International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP James P. Jr. Royalty sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $201,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,414,708. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,600 shares of company stock valued at $264,418. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

