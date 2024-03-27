International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Free Report) (TSE:ITH) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the mining company’s stock.
THM opened at $0.62 on Monday. International Tower Hill Mines has a one year low of $0.31 and a one year high of $0.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.42. The company has a market cap of $123.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.83 and a beta of 1.10.
In other International Tower Hill Mines news, major shareholder Paulson & Co. Inc. acquired 2,268,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.66 per share, with a total value of $1,497,048.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 64,198,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,371,326.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.
International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds or has rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.
