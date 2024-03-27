International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Free Report) (TSE:ITH) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the mining company’s stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Price Performance

THM opened at $0.62 on Monday. International Tower Hill Mines has a one year low of $0.31 and a one year high of $0.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.42. The company has a market cap of $123.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.83 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Tower Hill Mines

In other International Tower Hill Mines news, major shareholder Paulson & Co. Inc. acquired 2,268,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.66 per share, with a total value of $1,497,048.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 64,198,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,371,326.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Tower Hill Mines

International Tower Hill Mines Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in International Tower Hill Mines by 314.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 61,808 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46,910 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 51,018 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 161,859 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 32,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 15.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 202,713 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 27,713 shares during the period. 54.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds or has rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.

