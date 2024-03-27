Internet Computer Price Hits $19.58 on Exchanges (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 27th. Over the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded 73% higher against the U.S. dollar. Internet Computer has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion and $569.16 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Internet Computer token can now be bought for $19.58 or 0.00028042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Internet Computer alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.91 or 0.00077211 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00010836 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00017774 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00004521 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00007643 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001430 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000122 BTC.

About Internet Computer

ICP uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 516,307,977 tokens and its circulating supply is 461,286,017 tokens. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Internet Computer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Internet Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Internet Computer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.