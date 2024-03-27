Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Receives $641.52 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-three analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $644.13.
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $642.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $735.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd.
Insider Activity at Intuit
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuit
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,774,405 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,109,776,000 after buying an additional 443,087 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,298,299 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,176,768,000 after buying an additional 198,646 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 5.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,636,635 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,879,982,000 after buying an additional 266,803 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,314,664 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,428,078,000 after buying an additional 131,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,848,401 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,966,304,000 after buying an additional 137,198 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Intuit Trading Up 0.2 %
INTU opened at $640.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $645.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $586.25. Intuit has a 1-year low of $400.22 and a 1-year high of $671.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.22.
Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Analysts expect that Intuit will post 11.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Intuit Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.73%.
Intuit Company Profile
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.
