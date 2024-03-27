Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Receives $641.52 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-three analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $644.13.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $642.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $735.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

Get Intuit alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Intuit

Insider Activity at Intuit

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuit

In related news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total value of $178,186.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.52, for a total value of $8,841,337.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,943,955.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total transaction of $178,186.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 34,260 shares of company stock valued at $20,667,475 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,774,405 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,109,776,000 after buying an additional 443,087 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,298,299 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,176,768,000 after buying an additional 198,646 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 5.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,636,635 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,879,982,000 after buying an additional 266,803 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,314,664 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,428,078,000 after buying an additional 131,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,848,401 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,966,304,000 after buying an additional 137,198 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuit Trading Up 0.2 %

INTU opened at $640.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $645.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $586.25. Intuit has a 1-year low of $400.22 and a 1-year high of $671.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.22.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Analysts expect that Intuit will post 11.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.73%.

Intuit Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.