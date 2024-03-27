Invesco Bond Income Plus (LON:BIPS) Hits New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

Invesco Bond Income Plus (LON:BIPS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as GBX 173.50 ($2.19) and last traded at GBX 173 ($2.19), with a volume of 603797 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 173 ($2.19).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a GBX 2.88 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a yield of 1.66%. Invesco Bond Income Plus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20,000.00%.

Invesco Bond Income Plus Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £328.92 million, a P/E ratio of 2,883.33 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 170.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 166.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.47, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Invesco Bond Income Plus Company Profile

Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by INVESCO Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in high yield fixed income securities including preference shares, convertible and redeemable loan stocks, corporate bonds, and government bonds.

