Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP) Shares Acquired by Sterling Financial Group Inc.

Sterling Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 580,504 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,712 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up 7.8% of Sterling Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Sterling Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $13,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 64.6% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 352.6% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSJP opened at $22.91 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.69. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.01 and a 1 year high of $23.05.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.1082 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

