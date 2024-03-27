Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Short Interest Down 68.8% in March

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 68.8% from the February 29th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PKW traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.26. 4,601 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,107. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $81.85 and a twelve month high of $107.32. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.75.

Get Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF alerts:

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.3103 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Petix & Botte Co acquired a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $384,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,479,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 176.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 70,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,331,000 after buying an additional 44,895 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 6,367.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 4,330 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.