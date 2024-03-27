Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $18.84

Shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.84 and last traded at $18.71, with a volume of 28085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.71.

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.74. The stock has a market cap of $695.44 million, a PE ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.80.

Get Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 386.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 180.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000.

About Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.