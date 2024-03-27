Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $18.84

Shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.84 and last traded at $18.71, with a volume of 28085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.71.
Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.74. The stock has a market cap of $695.44 million, a PE ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.80.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 386.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 180.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000.
About Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF
PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Best Bear Market Funds: Top 3 Investment Options to Consider
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Is DraftKings A Good Bet Ahead of Q1 Earnings?
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Mid-Cap Stocks to Outperform the Market This Cycle
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.