Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) Shares Bought by Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the third quarter valued at $36,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 386.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 180.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the second quarter valued at $112,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PCEF opened at $18.71 on Wednesday. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a twelve month low of $15.97 and a twelve month high of $18.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $694.70 million, a PE ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.80.

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

