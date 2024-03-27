Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 44,316 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 44% from the previous session’s volume of 30,836 shares.The stock last traded at $89.77 and had previously closed at $90.15.

Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $823.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PWB. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 17,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period.

About Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF

