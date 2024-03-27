Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Position Increased by Stordahl Capital Management Inc.

Stordahl Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 95.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 113.5% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,777,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,134,368,000 after purchasing an additional 48,423,350 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,580,806,000 after acquiring an additional 43,463,232 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,477,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,114 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter valued at $319,548,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter valued at $298,069,000. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ opened at $443.32 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $304.77 and a 1 year high of $449.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $432.41 and a 200-day moving average of $398.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.5735 per share. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

